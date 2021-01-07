Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 7, 2020

The late Christopher Doyle

The death has occurred of Christopher Doyle, Coolnaleen, Slieverue, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his beloved fiancée Becky. Loving and loyal son of Eddie and Eileen, brother of Maria, Eamonn and Kate. Deeply regretted by his parents, brother, sisters, nieces and nephews Robbie, Jaic, Caiden, Daniel, Summer, Josh and Conor, brothers-in-law Derek and Jonathon, sister-in-law Donna, aunts Kathleen, Breda and Mary, uncles John, Willie and Richard, cousins, neighbours and friends.

In strict accordance with government guidelines and in the interest of public health and safety, Christopher's family have requested that those who wish to pay their respects may do so by lining the roads but please do not congregating at the church or graveyard. Christopher's remains will arrive on Friday at St Paul's Church, Bigwood (Via Mullinabro, Fahee, Ballincrea, Attimore, Davidstown, Grogan, Coolnaleen and Bigwood) for private Funeral Mass at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Doyle family can use the online service at RIP.ie.

The late Michael (Mickey) O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O'Sullivan, Raheen, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford. January 5. Michael (Mickey former President of New Ross Golf Club), beloved husband of the late Geraldine, predeceased by his parents Mary & Patrick, sister Molly and brother Walter. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters Stasia (Curran), Winnie (Peters), Alice (Handrick) and Teresa (Butler), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government / HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safely of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Mickey. Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon tomorrow, Thursday, 07th January, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook Page live at 11am. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can via the condolence book on RIP.ie. Thank you for understanding in these difficult days.

The late James (Jim) Walsh

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Walsh, New York, USA and formerly of Michaelschurch, Ballycallan, County Kilkenny. Jim died in New York on Tuesday, September 29. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters, Teresa, Frances, Oonagh, Marian and Noeleen, brothers John and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends in New York.

Due to the new Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Jim’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, January 9, at 11am, in St Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan followed by burial of ashes in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.