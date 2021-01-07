26 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital

Twenty six patients are being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the latest HSE figures.

There are no people waiting on trollies and all elective procedures at the hospital have been postponed.

The highest daily figure of 85 new cases were recorded in Kilkenny yesterday.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Leaders and organisations in communities across the country now need to support their colleagues, neighbours, family and friends to keep to the spirit of public health advice. We must restrict our movements, we have to limit the people we interact with outside of our households, if we are to suppress the virus and sustain our essential services.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer. The incidence of disease in the community is now at a level where vulnerable people need to stay at home unless absolutely essential.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Scenario models raise the possibility of 1,500-2,000 people in hospital, and 200-400 people in ICU by mid-January, if we do not act to radically reduce transmission and incidence. It will take all of us, adopting the public health measures of staying home and reducing contacts, to suppress current levels of disease.”

Mr. Liam Woods, HSE National Director, Acute Operations, said; “We are introducing curtailments in non-essential services in adult hospitals in order to cope with increasing COVID-19 admissions. This will be subject to ongoing review. In the event of emergency attend an Emergency Department as usual and if you have any concerns regarding your health, COVID or non COVID related, always contact your GP in the first instance.”