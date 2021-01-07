5KM #SNOW PHOTO CALL! We want your snowy Kilkenny photos #sneachta
A dog enjoys the snow in Kilkenny in 2018
Kilkenny woke up to a blanket of snow this morning, Thursday, January 7.
We want to feature your lovely photos as you enjoy the snow scenes across the county, while adhering to your 5km from home Covid-19 restrictions.
Send them to us at pictures@kilkennypeople.ie for publication in the Kilkenny People. Include your location and names of people in photos.
