Large amount of electrical tools stolen in Goresbridge burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a shed in a farm yard in Lower Grange in Goresbridge earlier this week.

The incident occurred sometime between 6pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday morning. A double axel 12x6 Ifor Williams trailer was taken along with a large amount of electrical tools including a multi-coloured Honda generator/welder, a Honda petrol borer, a blue Makita electric grinder, a blue Makita power drill and two jack hammers.

If you are offered any tools for sale or noticed anything suspicious in the area contact gardaí in Thomastown.