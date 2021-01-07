179 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny

179 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kilkenny this evening, which is more than double any daily figure to date.

As of 2pm today, nationally 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. There have been 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

At St Luke's Hospital there are 26 patients being treated for the virus. Eighty staff are absent from work at the hospital either due to a diagnosis or being a close contact.

Vaccinations have started in Kilkenny with some staff at St Luke's Hospital receiving the vaccine along with staff and residents at Tinnypark Nursing Home.