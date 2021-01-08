Almost €575,000 in funding for Kilkenny towns and villages to respond to Covid-19

Just under €575,000 has been granted for projects in Kilkenny which will help towns and villages adapt to Covid-19, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced details of a further 147 towns and villages that will benefit from funding of over €15.4 million to help them adjust to Covid-19 restrictions.

Deputy Phelan said, “I am delighted that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has made this funding available through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“This funding has always been vitally important to help towns and villages in in Kilkenny thrive, and it is even more beneficial as communities respond to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

“Towns and villages will be able to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, while adhering to public health guidelines. It is important we generate economic activity while keeping the people of Kilkenny safe.”

Projects approved include: the creation of an amenity/sports recreational space in Thomastown at a cost of €99,326 and €100,000 in funding has been appoved for the provision of a pedestrian walkway with lighting from Stoneyford to Ennisnag.

A further €100,000 has been allocated for pedestrian and road safety measures, including street lighting, pedestrian crossings, footpath widening and parking demarcations in Kilmacow while an additional €100,000 will be spent on a public realm project to deliver street kerbing, parking, drainage and footpath development on the Main Street in Hugginstown. Finally in Freshford €175,500 has been approved for the provision of a raised walkway/boardwalk with bridge, connecting Buncrussia Street to Millennium Park.