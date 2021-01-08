Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, January 8, 2020

The late Peter Clark

The death has taken place of Peter Clark, Tintine, The Rower, Kilkenny peacefully in the care of the staff of Archersrath Nursing Home Kilkenny. Peter, beloved husband of Marjorie and loving father of Sean, Glenn and Paul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

In line with current HSE and Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place over the coming days. Please use the Condolence option at RIP.ie if you wish to offer sympathies. Peter's family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Mary Conway (née Galavan)

The death has occurred of Mary Conway (née Galavan), Mayhora House, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Frank. Mary will sadly missed by her sons Richard, Jimmy and Jackie, sister Sr Breda (USA) and brothers Seán and James, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Mary with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, January 9, at 11am, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max 10 people in church), with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those unable to attend, the Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/ Please use online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late John Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of John Guilfoyle, Bryngwayn Rd., Newport, Wales and formerly St Mary's Avenue, Urlingford, Kilkenny, who died suddenly in Wales on December 7. Predeceased by his brother Gabby. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Catherine, Lizzy and Caroline, stepdaughter Gaye, partner Theresa, grandchildren, step grandchild, brother Liam, sisters kathleen and Bridget, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Wales and Ireland.

Requiem Mass for family only (max 10 people) on Sunday at noon in the the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchcamlive.ie. Those who wish to leave messages of condolence can do so on the page provided at RIP.ie.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Leahy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Leahy, Desart, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny and formerly of Desart, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Thursday, January 7, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, his brothers Mickey, Joe, Johnny and Jim, sisters-in-law Dorice and Christine, and his nephew Eamon. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brother Eddie, his sister Maura (Johnson), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the new Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Paddy’s funeral will take place privately (For 10 family members only). Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 9, at 2.30pm in The Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Those who wish to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link https://youtu.be/YuM7U7QyAAc

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.