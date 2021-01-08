Update: Kilkenny's council services under Level 5

Kilkenny County Council have implemented the following measures:

With effect from yesterday, Thursday, January 7, access to all county council offices by members of the public will be on a very limited basis and strictly by appointment only, until further notice.

Phone lines will be manned during normal working hours, Monday to Friday, at 056 7794000 – Please note the out of hours service is for EMERGENCY COUNCIL SERVICES ONLY at 1890-252654.

A dedicated Community Support Helpline at 1800-326522 is in operation by Kilkenny County Council to assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

Many vulnerable members of the community or those living alone have existing support structures in place from previous restriction periods which will continue during this Level 5 restriction period.

Only Council critical services will continue to be maintained (e.g. water supply and wastewater services) as well as emergency response services (e.g. roads maintenance, public lighting, housing maintenance and housing adaptation grants) together with waste management/street cleansing services and parks maintenance service.

Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Centre will continue to operate as an essential service and will only accept essential waste such as household waste that might become a nuisance because of smell or attract vermin, food waste and household recycling. Christmas Trees will be accepted up to the 16/1/2020 only but NO other green waste will be accepted as this will not be seen as essential.

Non-essential construction projects will cease from 6.00p.m. today Friday, 8th January, 2020.

Kilkenny Fire Service will continue to operate as normal.

The Motor Tax Offices will be closed, however postal and online motor tax service will continue to operate with facility for appointment only service in urgent cases.

Council staff will ensure a continuity of essential and critical service across our key operations.

General information on Council services can be accessed online and the Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by: -

Phone 056 7794000

Logging onto kilkennycoco.ie. Follow us on social media channels for updates on our services on Facebook: @kilkennycoco and Twitter: @kilkennynotices.

Postal queries to Customer Services Desk, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.

Email to info@kilkennycoco.ie, corporate@kilkennycoco.ie or covidsupport@kilkennycoco.ie

Housing General: 056 7794900 / Housing Rents: 056 7794914 / Housing Assistance Payment: 056 7794989 / Housing Loans: 7794935 Email: housing@kilkennycoco.ie

Kilkenny County Council’s response will continue to be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities.