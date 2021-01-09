A record high of 235 new Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny

A record high of 235 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kilkenny according to the latest figures published by the HSE this evening.

Nationally 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There are 26 patients being treated for the virus at St Luke's Hospital. There have been 1,006 new cases reported in Kilkenny from December 26 to January 8.