Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, January 11, 2021

The late Alice Coady (née Hartley)

The death has occurred of Alice Coady (née Hartley), Mile Post, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford, who died on Sunday, January 10, peacefully, at home. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim). Alice will be sadly missed by her loving sister Breda (Doyle), sister-in-law Peggy, niece Keira, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Alice's family can do so at RIP.ie. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Johnny Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Johnny Fitzgerald, 9 Bolton Green, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 9. Pre-deceased by his brothers, Martin, Milo and Noel. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his wife Joan, Simone, PJ and Pepsi, his parents Peggy and Paddy, sisters Anne, Teresa and Josephine, brothers Eamon, Ger and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his aunt Lucy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the new Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Johnny’s funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Johnny by being present, socially distanced, on Tuesday morning, en route from his home to The Church of the Assumption, Callan (via his former home in Collins Park) for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on http://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) on Tuesday, January 12. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Ray Nolan

The death has occurred of Ray Nolan, Bohergloss, Freshford, Kilkenny, January 9, suddenly, at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, in the exceptional care of Prof Paddy Mallon and his team, son of the late Jack Nolan and son-in-law of the late Tommy and Chrissie Hickey, to the inexpressible grief of his loving wife and best friend Mary, his devoted son Mark, his much loved daughter-in-law Carol, his most cherished and precious grandchildren Caoimhe and Cillian, his mother Mai, brothers Peter, Brian and John, sisters Marie and Ann, sisters-in-law Alice, Phil, Bernie, Fionnuala, Mary and Ber, brothers-in-law Sean and Thomas, nephews and nieces,his many loyal friends, neighbours and customers.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Ray's family, please do at RIP.ie. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Christopher (Noel) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Christopher (Noel) O'Neill, late of Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny) January 10, at Archersrath Nursing Home, Noel, predeceased by his parents Christopher and Gertrude O'Neill and his sister Trudie ( Scotland), sadly missed by his nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Noel with Requiem Mass celebrated on Tuesday, January 12 at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies.

The late Jackie Tubritt

The death has occurred of Jackie Tubritt, Raheen, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny, January 9. Jackie, beloved husband of Mary Ellen, father of Ger, Mag, Susie, Henry, Nicholas and the late baby John. Deeply regretted by his loving family sister Nonie, brother Nicky, sisters-in-law Breda & Rosie, grandchildren Lisa, Danny, Alex, Ellen, Annie, Aofie and Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. In accordance with current Goverment / HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Jackie.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday, January 12, in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook Page live at 11am. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can via the condolence book on RIP.ie Thank you for your understanding in these difficult days.