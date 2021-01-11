Statham’s in Kilkenny still open for take-away

Statham's at Pembroke Kilkenny is open for takeaway food and drinks throughout Level 5 lockdown.

Hungry diners can safely view the delicious menus, order for a set time and take care of the bill, all from the comfort of their home, workplace or elsewhere at www.pembrokekilkenny.com/ stathams-takeaway. Scrumptious Pembroke meals can also be ordered and collected from Statham’s via the courtyard entrance.

Available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, 10am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, the Pembroke Kilkenny chefs are working in a recently completed, state-of-the-art kitchen bringing great food to its guests for daily enjoyment. Breakfast options include the light and lean Keto Breakfast of turkey mince, shallot, tomato, garlic, spinach, peas, spices, poached organic egg and coriander or a more traditional Breakfast Blaa with local handtied pork sausages, rashers on toasted and real butter.

The signature ‘Farm to Fork’ small plates and organic wines bring the very best that Kilkenny has to offer available in sustainable take away packaging for lunch or dinner. Highlights from the new menu include the Statham’s 8oz Beef Burger and Smithwick’s Ale Battered Fish and Chips. For lighter bites opt for Crispy Cauliflower Wings or Macroom Buffalo Halloumi Fritters.

“We look forward to serving our delicious takeout meals from Statham’s. We support many Kilkenny food producers and offer something really special to our guests from morning to evening," says Paul Broderick, General Manager of Pembroke Kilkenny.

Statham’s are currently extending the dining area to include a sleek new outdoor area which will offer a warm and cosy al fresco dining experience to guests and seamlessly integrate with the indoor dining area.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff who have not faltered in their efforts to protect our guests," said Mr Broderick.

"The reviews from many satisfied guests in the autumn, telling us how safe they feel here, are a testament to them and their dedication. It has been a difficult year for hospitality but Pembroke Kilkenny is optimistic for the future and look forward to welcoming guests and all of our staff back as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Statham’s take-out menu is available atwww.pembrokekilkenny.com/ stathams-takeaway | #PembrokeKilkenny