Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The late Mary Darcy (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Mary Darcy (née Ryan), Knockroe, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully in St Luke's Hospital. Mother of the late John and sister of the late Eddie and Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughter Anna, brothers Patrick, Fr Michael PP Castlecomer, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, on Tuesday evening at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am (max 10 people in church) followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery. Please observe Government guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking, face coverings in funeral home, church and cemetery. You may view the Mass on https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

The late Charlie Meagher

The death has occurred of Charlie Meagher, Ballybeg Square, Ballybeg, Waterford, and late of Ballycuddihy, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Monday, January 11, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his wife Bridget (Biddy nee Roche) and brother Michael. Charlie will be sadly missed by his partner Mag, sons Paul and Alan, daughters Martina and Christine, sons-in-law Donal and Staffy, daughters-in-law Serena and Caroline, grandchildren Chloe, Ben, Sam, Eve, Harry, Dylan and Tommy, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Charlie's removal will take place from his home on Wednesday, January 13, to the St Savior's Church, Ballybeg, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30 followed by burial in St Otteran's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Charlie's family can do so at RIP.ie. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Ann Power

The death has occurred of Ann Power, 'Millgrove', Spa Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / formerly Newmarket, Kilkenny. Ann passed away, peacefully, on Sunday evening, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Billy, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Olive, Bernadette, Michelle and Anne, grandchildren Trinity, Eoin, Billy and Ian, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Thursday at 11am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish Website www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence at RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Bridget (Biddy) Whelan (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Whelan (née Bolger), High Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Died January 11, peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, son Tommy and granddaughter Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her loving children daughters Ellen, Margaret, Mary and Ann, sons Liam, Johnny and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Biddy will be laid to rest on Wednesday (January 13th) in The Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh, following a graveside service at 11am.

The funeral cortège will pass Biddy’s home at 10.45am approx for those wishing to stand outside their homes. In keeping with recent government guidelines and by the family’s request, there will be no walking from Biddy’s home to the cemetery, to protect everyone at this difficult time. Those who would like to have attended the funeral but cannot, may leave a message in the condolence link at RIP.ie.

The late Lily Whitty (née Holohan)

The death has occurred of Lily Whitty (née Holohan), Milltown, Borris, Kilkenny. Lily died peacefully at home on Sunday evening of January 10 in the loving care of her family. Funeral arrangements to follow.