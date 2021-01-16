Kilkenny Property: Convenience on the College Road

Located in one of Kilkenny’s most desirable addresses, 14 Ashurst is an impressive three bedroom detached home which combines the best of locations with spacious accommodation and mature gardens.

The property has been lovingly maintained and has been in the same family since purchased from new in circa 1984.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 116 square metres (1,249 square feet) and comprises entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, rear hall and a guest wc. A large utility/storage room completes the accommodation at ground level. The layout upstairs comprises a landing area, two double bedrooms (master with en-suite), a single bedroom and a family bathroom.



The property is well set back from the road with a driveway and open carport providing off-street parking for two cars. The front garden has been laid in cobblelock bordered by mature shrubs and flowering plants. A gated side entrance is located to the left hand side of the property. A second door under the carport on the right of the front door gives access to large utility/storage room and also open gives further access out to the rear of the property. The mature and private rear garden is fully walled and designed with low maintenance in mind. A large paved patio area is bordered by plants and wall creepers.

Ashurst is a leafy enclave of executive home located just off College Road, a sought-after address on the edge of Kilkenny City. A 10 minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice’s Cathedral.



The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools such as St Patrick’s Boys’ NS, St John of God Girls’ NS, Gael Scoil Osraí, Presentation Secondary School and St Kieran’s College. A five-minute minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford while MacDonagh train station is within walking distance, with regular trains to and from Dublin and Waterford. For further details contact John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

14 Ashurst,

College Road,

Kilkenny,

R95 P5HV

Asking Price: €285,000

BER Rating: D2