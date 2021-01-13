Join the Wolfwalkers Creative Team from Cartoon Saloon for a series of online talks

Two of Kilkenny's artistic gems, Cartoon Saloon and the Butler Gallery have joined forces to present a very special series of online talks over the coming weeks.

Wolfwalkers The Exhibition is currently available to view virtually at the Butler Gallery and a series of exclusive talks online, delivered by the WolfWalkers Creative Team from Cartoon Saloon, which will provide unique insight into animated movie making will take place over the coming weeks.

Free registration is required for each talk and all talks will be recorded and will be made available on the Butler Gallery YouTube Channel.

January 20, 1-2pm: WolfWalkers – Storytelling into Film

Irish storytelling is at the heart of WolfWalkers. This talk explores the influence of Irish stories, and how scripts are developed from initial ideas into fantastical visuals. A unique opportunity to meet Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, Creative Directors of the film.

January 27, 1-2pm: A Director’s Perspective

Assistant Director of WolfWalkers Mark Mullery gives fascinating insights into the making of the film and talks about his role in the weaving of multiple creative strands into a final product for the big screen.

February 3, 1-2pm: The Producers Perspective

Producers Paul Young and Katja Schumann outline what it takes to get a film like WolfWalkers from ideas stage to development to final green light. An industry insight into how producers support a film’s creation and completion.

February 10, 1-2pm: Meet the WolfWalkers Characters

Every film needs heroes and villains. Character Designer Sandra Andersen and Animation Supervisor Svend Rothmann Bonde discuss character development and how personalities are brought to life from initial concept designs to finished animation.

February 17, 1-2pm: Researching the world of the WolfWalkers

What might Kilkenny in the 1640s look and feel like? How does the landscape design help to tell the film’s story? Join Maria Pareja to hear about the research undertaken that developed the film’s art direction.

February 24, 1-2pm: Bringing it all Together

Animation, storyboarding, backgrounds, characters – how does it all come together? Layout artist on WolfWalkers, Grainne Rose Fordham discusses the role in bringing various creative elements together to create the final 3D film. Grainne is Artist-in-Residence at Butler Gallery for the duration of the WolfWalkers: The Exhibition and discusses some of the exciting projects she has coming up as part of her time at the gallery.

March 3, 1-2pm: Wolves in Ireland

A chance to discover more about the stars of the show! Discover the history of wolves in Ireland and the rich folklore connected to this primeval animal. Creative Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart are joined in discussion with Dr Kieran Hickey, Department of Geography, UCC and author of the book Wolves in Ireland; A Natural and Cultural History.





For more information and to register for the talks go to www.butlergallery.ie