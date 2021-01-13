Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 13, 2020

The late Patrick (Paddy) Curran

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Hoodsgrove, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny. January 12. Paddy, aged 89, predeceased by his parents Jack and Rita and brother Mick. Beloved husband of Stasia, father of John, Pat, Ger, Marita, Helen & the late Micky. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with current Government / HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place tomorrow Thursday, January 14 in The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon New Ross at 11am. Requiem Mass ca be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook Page live at 11am. Please leave a message of condolence at the section at RIP.ie. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.

The late Jeremiah (Jerry) Comerford

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Comerford, Massford, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Jerry will be sadly missed by Philomena and Larry, William and Michael, Julia and Mary, relatives and friends. House strictly private. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Jerry, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, January 13, at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Moneenroe with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please note - strictly 10 people allowed in church and cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on Wednesday at the following link : https://cloghparish.ie/

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Gerry and support his family by being present, socially distanced, on Wednesday afternoon en route from Massford to the Church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Jerry's family can do so on RIP.ie. Jerry's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late John D'Arcy

The death has occurred of John D'Arcy, Floodhall, Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday, January 11. Predeceased by his late wife Ann, his brother Pat, his nephew John and his recently deceased sister-in-law Mary (neé Ryan). Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Sheila, his sister Carmel, brothers James and Liam, niece Anna, his stepsons Colm, Ronnie and Fergus and their children, also cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to the new Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, John’s Funeral Mass will take place privately (for 10 family members only) in The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late James (Jim) Kelly

The death has taken place of James (Jim) Kelly, 15 High Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Jim died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 12. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Bernadette ( Bernie) Walsh

The death has taken place of Bernadette ( Bernie) Walsh, St Enda's Terrace, Paulstown, Kilkenny. January 12 (peacefully) at Home. Sadly missed by her loving family Michael, Kathleen, Éamon, John and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many good friends.

Due to continued restrictions on Public gatherings, Bernie's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family (Max 10 people) on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, you can do so in the Condolence' section of RIP.ie. Bernie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association.