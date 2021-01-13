IT Carlow launches CAO campaign to support students in lockdown in making the right choices

The country may be in lockdown and schools physically closed, but Institute of Technology Carlow is letting nothing get in the way of helping leaving certificate students make the right choices about the best college and course for them, as its new CAO campaign demonstrates.

#StartYourStoryITCarlow is the CAO campaign running this month by the Institute, and fronted by its students who are happy to extol the many advantages of choosing IT Carlow as their third-level college of choice. The campaign includes stylish videos of student stories on various social media platforms, as well as poster, print and radio advertising.

Students central to the campaign include international athlete Molly Scott and Kilkenny senior hurler Richie Leahy, as well as aerospace postgraduate Dillon O’Reilly and Claudia Nevin, an industrial design student.

In advance of the February 1 deadline for CAO applications, IT Carlow will also host a virtual open day on Wednesday, January 20 from 5.30pm to 8pm to help students with their choices.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will be able to: take a campus tour; listen to IT Carlow students tell their stories; hear about the range of different courses; participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships, and the institute’s different access route.

According to the schools liaison officer for IT Carlow, Alison Moore, the current lockdown and school closures mean it is crucial that potential higher education students are supported during this time and get the right information.

“This is a difficult time for all students, particularly leaving certificate students who may not have the same access to third-level information as normal, and who may be undertaking college research at home. However, the lockdown cannot be a barrier to students making the right choices and selecting the right course for them on their CAO application. That’s why we’re bringing IT Carlow to all students through our virtual open day which has everything online to assist leaving certificate students in their decision making,” said Ms. Moore.

The #StartYourStory campaign and virtual open day initiative reflects IT Carlow’s ‘student first’ ethos which puts its learners, and their personal and professional advancement, at the heart of everything it does.

In the 50 years since its establishment, IT Carlow has seen 60,000 alumni enjoy career success all around the world. The Institute currently offers more than 80 full-time CAO programmes to honours degree level; over 30 taught postgraduate programmes to Masters degree level; almost 200 lifelong learning programmes; and Masters and Doctoral research programmes with specialisms in ICT, bio-environmental technologies, product design, business, engineering technologies, sport & health Sciences, social sciences, and teaching and learning.

Courses at Institute of Technology Carlow are planned in collaboration with the needs of industry with learners brought into direct contact with professional practice through work placements, industry-based projects and clinical placements. This translates into programmes of study and internationally recognised qualiﬁcations across a range of discipline areas that are very relevant to real career opportunities in the employment marketplace.

This is reflected in the many niche degree courses at Institute of Technology in areas such as Cybercrime & IT security, Digital Marketing with Analytics, Computing in Interactive Digital Art and Design, Brewing & Distilling, and Sustainable Farm Management and Agribusiness.

In light of this, it is hardly surprising that graduates of Institute of Technology Carlow enjoy an employment rate of 93% at graduation, rising to 96% within six months of graduating – well above the national average.

Over the last six years, the Institute has carried out a €150million capital investment programme that has delivered first-class lecture facilities, technology support, sports amenities, student services, a dedicated research & development facility and an aerospace centre to ensure an outstanding learning experience for students.

The Institute continues to deliver on this €150m physical master plan with a 31-acre South Sports Campus that is nearing completion and a four-story 6,100m² advanced science building that has been granted planning on the seven-acre former VEC school site to the north end of its Carlow campus.

For further information, visit www.itcarlow.ie