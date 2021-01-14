Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 14, 2020

The late Pat Grace

The death has occurred of Pat Grace (6 Cypress Court, Loughboy, Kilkenny) January 12, unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home, Pat, pre-deceased by his loving wife Eileen and sister Rosie, beloved father of Paul, sadly missed by his loving son, brothers Noel and Ger, sisters Caroline and Martha, Paul's fiancée Rhia, grandchildren Eabha, Shane and Ally Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Pat, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, January 16 at 11am in St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery with the cortège passing Pat's home at 11.50 am. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Pat's family please so so at RIP.ie. The Grace family thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Curran

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Hoodsgrove, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny. January 12. Paddy aged 89, predeceased by his parents Jack and Rita and brother Mick. Beloved husband of Stasia, father of John, Pat, Ger, Marita, Helen and the late Micky. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with current Government / HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place tomorrow Thursday, January 14 in The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon New Ross at 11am. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Rosbercon Parish Facebook Page live at 11am. Please leave a message of condolence at RIP.ie. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.

The late Brigid Malone (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Brigid Malone (nee Phelan), on January 12, native of Mooncoin, Kilkenny and formerly of Foxrock, Dublin. Peacefully after a long illness, in the tender care of the wonderful staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Sadly missed by her loving husband Des, sons Seamus, Martin, Francis, Fergal and daughter Carmel; daughters-in-law Liz and Marie; and by Elijah; grandchildren Ciara, Emma, Sarah, Rachel, David, Sean, Juliet and Freddie. Beloved sister of Josephine, Paddy, John and the late Dick and Jimmy, as well as sisters-in-law Eileen, Kathleen, Mary and Olive.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral mass will take place at 11 am on Friday, January 15, at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, Dublin. Burial after in Deansgrange Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at www.churchservices.tv/foxrock. No flowers please, donations instead, if desired, to The Rotunda Foundation. if you wish to offer your condolences online, please visit RIP.ie.

The late Eileen (Sally) O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Eileen (Sally) O'Donnell, Clashwilliam, Gowran, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in her 96th year, on Wedensday, January 13, in the exceptional care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Remembered with love by her brothers Kevin, Kieran and Joe, sisters-in-law Ann, Ann, Mona, Eileen and Patricia, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 15 at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Gowran, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Funeral will take place privately (10 family members only). Those who wish to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link https://www.livestreamireland.ie/eod150121

A message of sympathy maybe expressed through the condolences section of RIP.ie.