Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, January 15, 2021

The late Edward Dermody

The death has occurred of Edward (Neddy) Dermody, Crowbally, Ballyhale, KilkennyNeddy passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Gowran Nursing Home.

Brother of the late Fr. Mick, Fr. Tom and James. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Owen, sister Kitty, sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In strict accordance with government guidelines and in the interest of public health and safety, Neddy's remains will arrive on Saturday at All Saint's Church, Knockmoylan (passing through Mullinavat Village approximately 11.15am, Lukeswell, Crowbally, Castlegannon, Greywood, Knockmoylan showgrounds and New Chapel) for Requiem Mass at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr Shelia Kearney

The death has occurred of Sr. Sheila Kearney, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Kilkenny/Inch Island, Donegal

Peacefully on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her parents, Patrick and Brigid and her sister Brigid. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, Pat, Philip, Mary, Bernadine and Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and the Sisters of Mercy in Callan and the Southern Province.

May Sr. Sheila Rest in Peace

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Sr. Sheila’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 mourners only) on Saturday, 16th January, at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Callan. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish). Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Mary Lacey

The death has occurred of Mary Lacey (née Costigan) of Tinnalinton, Ballyragget, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of Jack. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maggie and Carmel, son William, brother Billy and sister Margaret, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with the HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11.00 am. This Mass will be streamed live.See link

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to the increased risk of infection, you are asked not to congregate in the churchyard or at the cemetery, in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late James Kelly

The death has taken place of James (Jim) Kelly, 15 High Street, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

Jim died suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Paddy and sisters Nan, Mary, Breda, Kitty and Stella, his brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his friends.

Jim will be laid to rest on Friday, the 15th January, in Calvary Cemetery at a private family Service . Anyone who would like to pay their respects to Jim and his family can stand alongside the road near Jim's house bearing in mind the Covid 19 restrictions and social distancing when the funeral cortege is passing at 10.45am on Friday morning. In the present circumstances walking behind the hearse is not recommended unfortunately.

Famiy flowers only please, donations if desired can be made to Gahan House Retirement Home, Graignamanagh.

Depending on internet quality, the graveside prayers will be streamed live on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

If you are unable to view the funeral service live, a recording will be posted here in the early afternoon

Rest in Peace

The late Michael Mahony

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mahony (The Weir, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) on January 13, 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Adored husband and best friend of Claire, devoted dad to Ciara, Richard, Gavin and Shane, son of the late Tom and Tessie, son-in-law of Teresa and the late Dick (McGrath). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Antoinette, Helen, May and June, brothers Martin, Liam, Peter, Paul, John and Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues in St. Francis Abbey Brewery, Kilkenny and Diageo, Dublin.

May Mick Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government and H.S.E guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for Mick will be celebrated on Friday (January 15th) at 10.30a.m in St. John's Church followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohnskilkenny.com

Please observe guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and face coverings. Those who wish to send a message of condolence may do so in the condolence book below. Mick's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

The late Pat Grace

The death has occurred of Pat Grace (6 Cypress Court, Loughboy, Kilkenny) January 12, unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home, Pat, pre-deceased by his loving wife Eileen and sister Rosie, beloved father of Paul, sadly missed by his loving son, brothers Noel and Ger, sisters Caroline and Martha, Paul's fiancée Rhia, grandchildren Eabha, Shane and Ally Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Pat, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, January 16 at 11am in St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery with the cortège passing Pat's home at 11.50 am. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Pat's family please so so at RIP.ie. The Grace family thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Brigid Malone (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Brigid Malone (nee Phelan), on January 12, native of Mooncoin, Kilkenny and formerly of Foxrock, Dublin. Peacefully after a long illness, in the tender care of the wonderful staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Sadly missed by her loving husband Des, sons Seamus, Martin, Francis, Fergal and daughter Carmel; daughters-in-law Liz and Marie; and by Elijah; grandchildren Ciara, Emma, Sarah, Rachel, David, Sean, Juliet and Freddie. Beloved sister of Josephine, Paddy, John and the late Dick and Jimmy, as well as sisters-in-law Eileen, Kathleen, Mary and Olive.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral mass will take place at 11 am on Friday, January 15, at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, Dublin. Burial after in Deansgrange Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at www.churchservices.tv/foxrock. No flowers please, donations instead, if desired, to The Rotunda Foundation. if you wish to offer your condolences online, please visit RIP.ie.

The late Eileen (Sally) O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Eileen (Sally) O'Donnell, Clashwilliam, Gowran, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in her 96th year, on Wedensday, January 13, in the exceptional care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Remembered with love by her brothers Kevin, Kieran and Joe, sisters-in-law Ann, Ann, Mona, Eileen and Patricia, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 15 at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Gowran, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Funeral will take place privately (10 family members only). Those who wish to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link https://www.livestreamireland.ie/eod150121

A message of sympathy maybe expressed through the condolences section of RIP.ie.