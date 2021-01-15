Kilkenny pharmacies back #BestShot campaign to roll out #Covid19 vaccine locally

A number of Kilkenny pharmacies have indicated strong support for the #BestShot campaign calling for the Government to engage with them and let them play a role in delivering the Covid-19 vaccine locally.

It is now accepted that the need for an effective vaccine roll-out is vital for our communities to open up once again.

To that end, we in the Kilkenny People and our colleagues in the Iconic group have started a petition to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Kilkenny can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities - through our local pharmacies.

Ciaran Sheehy, Manager of Newpark Pharmacy, has said he supports the campaign.

"Newpark Pharmacy fully supports the initiative to provide your local pharmacy the opportunity to get our community back up and running after the most difficult year we've all had," he said.

James Crotty of Crotty’s Pharmacy in Bennettsbridge said pharmacies should be given the chance to help administer the vaccine. The pharmacy opened in late December, and as a trained administrator of vaccines, James immediately began delivering flu shots.

"It needs to happen - we are already giving the flu vaccine and the Covid vaccine isn't a huge amount different than that," he says.

"We need to get the vaccine into the public and pharmacies are trusted by the public so it's a good way to get it out there."