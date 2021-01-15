Kilkenny gardaí ask public to stay home this weekend to help stop spread of virus

Local gardaí are appealing to people to stay at home this weekend as Covid-19 related deaths continue to rise.

"Covid-19 remains a significant threat to our society. Covid-19 related deaths are rising. Hospital admissions are increasing. ICU departments are at capacity.

"Unfortunately, there is also a minority of people who are not complying. These people put everybody’s health at risk, which impacts on individuals and our society," said Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes.

"Throughout this pandemic the vast majority of people have been compliant with public health advice. We thank them for that. We know this hasn’t been easy and has involved great sacrifices.

"However, as we all know, Covid-19 doesn’t relax. It doesn’t take weekends off. We are asking people to remember this as they plan their weekend so they can enjoy it while protecting themselves and others.

"Exercise within 5km of your home. If you are doing this in a place that is getting crowded then leave. Minimise your contacts. Only take essential journeys. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands," he added.

"When visiting amenities within 5km of your home park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw last weekend, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.”

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force. Regulation 4 states, inter alia, ‘an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse’. This is a Penal Regulation and is enforceable.

An Garda Síochána continue to adopt the approach of 4Es Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforce in engaging with the public. However, An Garda Síochána can, and will, issue Fixed Payment Notices for breaches of Covid-19 Public Health regulations where appropriate to do so.