Kilkenny land five All-Star hurling nominations

Kilkenny have secured five nominations on the on the 2020 PwC All-Stars hurling team.

Padraig Walsh, Conor Delaney, TJ Reid, Conor Browne and John Donnelly have all been rewarded with decent seasons and are shortlised on the final tally of 45.

It's just reward for the five players mentioned after Kilkenny won their first Leinster Senior Hurling Championship since 2016.

Walsh and Reid are aiming to win their third and fifth all-stars respectively while Delaney, Browne and Donnelly are looking to win an award for the first time.

John Donnelly has been nominated for an All-Star

There are eight counties represented in all across the short-list of 45 hurlers - Limerick (14), Waterford (10), Galway (7), Kilkenny (5), Clare (4), Cork (2), Tipperary (2), Dublin (1).

The nominations were chosen by a panel of national GAA correspondents from across, print, radio, TV and digital media and chaired by GAA President John Horan.

It is intended that the presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place late next month in a TV show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

The full nomination selection is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Nickie Quaid ( Limerick), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford), Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders

Sean Finn , Dan Morrissey , Barry Nash , Diarmaid Byrnes , Declan Hannon , Kyle Hayes , (all Limerick).

Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burcá (all Waterford)

Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, Padraic Mannion (all Galway)

Conor Delaney, Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

Rory Hayes (Clare), Mark Coleman (Cork), Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Midfielders

William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick), Tony Kelly (Clare), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Michael Breen (Tipperary), Conor Browne (Kilkenny).

Forwards

Gearoid Hegarty , Tom Morrissey , Aaron Gillane , Seamus Flanagan , Graeme Mulcahy , (all Limerick).

Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Fagan (all Waterford)

Brian Concannon, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion (all Galway)

TJ Reid, John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

Donal Burke (Dublin), Cathal Malone (Clare), Shane Kingston (Cork)