Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, January 18, 2020

The late Nuala Carroll (née Coady)

The death has occurred of Nuala Carroll (née Coady) (Barrowmount, Goresbridge, Kilkenny) January 17 (peacefully) in the loving care of Mairead and the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her adoring husband Mick. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Sean and Liam, daughters Barbara, Angela and Sheila, brothers Nick, Frank and Jim, sisters Betty and Caroline, daughter-in-law Maura, sons-in-law Jimmy and Steve, grandchildren Fiona, Aisling, Brian, Milo, Teagan and Tamryn, great-granddaughter Sophie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Marie Dempsey (née Hogan)

The death has occurred of Marie Dempsey (née Hogan), Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. It is with heartfelt sadness, we share the untimely passing of our wonderful mammy Marie. Marie died (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family singing together, her favourite song 'Paper Roses'. Wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Yvonne, Marie was so loved and will be truly missed by her children Sandra, Tony, Beatrice and James and their partners, her beloved grandchildren Colin, Sadhbh, Seán, Avril, TJ and Abbie, great-grandchildren Riley and Darragh, her sister and brothers, and extended Hogan and Dempsey families, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, a private cremation for Marie will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, you can do so in the Condolence's section on RIP.ie. Marie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.

The late Michael (Mick) Kinchella

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Kinchella, Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, January 16, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Michael (Mick), (late of Castle Engineers and Smithwicks Brewery), beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Michael and Keith, sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, sister Maura (Nolan), brother John, daughters-in-law Amanda and Eithne, his grandchildren Ben, Holly, Lily, Eve, Sadie and Amy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

House private please. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Michael with Requiem Mass celebrated on Tuesday January 19, at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Michael's family would like to thank everyone for the kindness and support during these difficult times.

The late Mary Madden (née Morrissey)

The death has occurred of Mary Madden (née Morrissey), Cois na hAbhainn, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her mother Johanna, father Patrick, and brother John. Mary will be deeply missed by her daughter Rebecca, husband Donal, and brothers Phillip and Pat, sister Betty, and her uncle John. Fondly remembered and missed by her son in law Eoin, sister in law Concepta, brother in law Christy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, and neighbours. A loving member of the community, whose presence will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Mary with funeral Mass celebrated on Monday, January 18 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Clogh, max 10 in church and graveyard, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral will be approaching Clogh from the Swan Road and people are reminded that social distancing guidelines apply. For those unable to attend, the funeral Mass can be viewed online https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church. Anyone wishing to express their sympathy to the family may do so by adding a note of condolence in section provided on RIP.ie, for which the family will be very grateful. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support, love and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Mary (Mollie) Phelan (née Caul)

The death has occurred of Mary (Mollie) Phelan (née Caul), Garryduff, Campile, New Ross, Wexford / Kilkenny. January 17. Mary (Mollie) beloved wife of the late Packie. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Bernie (Hennessy. The Rower), Teresa (Kennedy. Tullogher) and son Pat, sons-in-law Seamus and Michael, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government / HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place for Mollie, with a graveside service in St Leonard's Cemetery tomorrow, Monday, January 18 at 11.30am. Funeral cortége will pass her residence (Garryduff) on route to St Leonard's Cemetery.

The late Ellen (Helen) Ryan (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Helen) Ryan (née O'Brien), 44 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny / and formerly of Oola, County Limerick. At her residence. Wife of the late Matthew (Mattie). Deeply regretted by her loving son Kieran, daughter Stephanie, grandchildren Ciara, Shauna, Caoimhe, Riain, Caolan, Ellie, daughter-in-law Christine (Bergin), son-in-law John (O'Hanlon), brother Mike, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St Lachtain's Church on Tuesday morning at 11am (max 10 people). Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery. Please observe social distancing, face coverings, and hand shaking in churchyard and cemetery. You may view the Funeral Mass on https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/