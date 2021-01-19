Tributes paid to popular nurse who previously worked at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home

Tributes are being paid to a kind-hearted and popular nurse who has died from Covid-19.

Solson Saviour worked as a nurse at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home where he was well-liked and respected and moved from there to Wexford to work in the hospital there.

Mr Saviour came to Ireland from India three years ago to work as a nurse and worked at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home before moving onto Aoibhinn Nursing Home in Bunclody and later to Wexford General Hospital.

In a poignant post, staff at the Gowran nursing home shared their grief at the loss of their former colleague.

"Just over two years ago we shared the happiness of one of our colleagues, Nurse ‘Solson Saviour’ as he announced the news that he was the proud new father of a baby boy, his first-born.

On Sunday, we received the devastating news that Solson tragically lost his personal battle with Covid-19, as he sadly died in Wexford Hospital - R.I.P.

"Solson came to Ireland from India, and spent time working with us in Gowran Abbey before moving to Wexford where, as a nurse, he became a sad victim of Covid-19 - another ‘True Covid Hero’.

"Solson was always ‘full of life’ and had a gentle smile and kind word for all our residents - may his gentle soul rest in peace - and may God’s angels hold his hand on the road to paradise.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken wife and young son at this time, and also with his family in India who have been so tragically touched by the devastating reality of this cruel Covid-19 virus.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Solson’s wife Bincy, his son, family and friends, his nursing colleagues in Wexford and also to the extended Indian community, many whom, like Solson, work and care for people in our hospitals and nursing homes throughout this country.

The Migrant Nurses Ireland Wexford unit is seeking support from good hearts for Solson's family towards his funeral expenses.

Please use his wife's account details as below

Name: Bincy Menachery

BIC: IPBSIE2D

IBAN: IE24IPBS99062425855540