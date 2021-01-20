Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The late Michael Joseph (Joe) Duffy

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph (Joe) Duffy, St Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. January 18, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Michael Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of David and Patrick, sadly missed by his wife and sons, brothers Gordon, Noel and John, sisters Kathleen, Carmel, Ber and Claire, daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Killian, Kayleigh and Taylor-Jane, great grandson James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Joe. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 21, at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. For those unable to attend, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam/

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Joe's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Teresa (Tess) Hillman (née Hogan)

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Hillman (née Hogan), Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Nore Terrace) January 19, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, Teresa (Tess), predeceased by her brother Paul, beloved mother of Martina and Valerie, sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters Moira, Ann, Nuala, Dolores and Caroline, sons-in-law Brian and Jonathan, grandchildren Aoife, Eimear, Daniel, Declan and Jordan, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her kind neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Tess. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday afternoon, January 21 at 2pm in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 10 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Tess's family can do so below. Tess's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Maureen Kirby (née Dalton)

The death has occurred of Maureen Kirby (née Dalton), Belline, Piltown, Kilkenny. Maureen passed away peacefully at her daughter Rachel's home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Rachel and much-loved sister of Nora. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Leah and Jack and their grandad Michael, nephews, and grandnephew Leigh, Ross and Daragh. Also missed by her cousins Edwina, Jason, and Mervyn, son-in-law Nicky and brother-in-law Kevin.

Maureen's funeral cortege will pass her residence on Thursday, January 21 at 11.05 am on route to Church of The Assumption, Piltown for a private family Mass at 11.15 am followed by private cremation. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Maureen's family can do so by using the online condolence book at RIP.ie.

The late William (Billy) Murphy

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Murphy, late of Beaton, Owning, Piltown, Kilkenny, died January 16. Sadly missed by his loving sister Kitty, brother in law Tom, nieces, grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives, friends and kind neighbours. Billy will arrive for private cremation on Thursday, January 21, at the Island Crematorium, Cork. Billy's funeral Mass will take place at a later date. House private please, thank you. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Elizabeth O' Neill (née Piert)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O' Neill (née Piert), late of Rose Hill House Hotel, Kilkenny, January 18 after a long illness in the loving care of her daughter Emer in Ranelagh, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Captain Eamonn, predeceased by her son Brian, much loved mother of Deirdre, Tomas, Emer, Aoife and Eamonn. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, her brother Cannon John, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her dear cousin Maura, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on Friday, January 22, which may be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-name

The late Elizabeth (Betty) O'Shea (née Kane)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Shea (née Kane), Palmerstown, Dublin / Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Maudlin, Castlecomer, Kilkenny) January 18 (peacefully) in her 96th year and in the loving care of the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, Lucan. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe) and dear (cherished or much loved) mother of Catherine, Mary, Brigid, Sheila, Tom, Margaret and Martin and dear sister of the late Sr. Anna, Sheila and Jimmy. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Bridie (Moran) and Mary (Moran), her 25 grandchildren, her 43 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Tony, Brian, PJ, Tim and Eamon, daughters-in-law Eileen and Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Betty’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Friday morning, January 22nd, at 11am by following this LINK or please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Betty’s funeral cortége will be passing by her residence in Wheatfield Road as it makes its way to Palmerstown Cemetery at approximately noon. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Stewarts Care.