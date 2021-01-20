IT Carlow to host virtual open day this evening

In advance of the February 1 deadline for CAO applications, IT Carlow will host a virtual open day today (Wednesday) from 5.30 to 8pm to help students with their choices.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will be able to: take a campus tour; listen to IT Carlow students tell their stories; hear about the range of different courses; participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships, and the institute’s different access route.

The country may be in lockdown and schools physically closed, but Institute of Technology Carlow is letting nothing get in the way of helping leaving certificate students make the right choices about the best college and course for them, as its new CAO campaign demonstrates.

#StartYourStoryITCarlow is the CAO campaign running this month by the Institute, and fronted by its students who are happy to extol the many advantages of choosing IT Carlow as their third-level college of choice. The campaign includes stylish videos of student stories on various social media platforms, as well as poster, print and radio advertising.

Students central to the campaign include international athlete Molly Scott and Kilkenny senior hurler Richie Leahy, as well as aerospace postgraduate Dillon O’Reilly and industrial design student Claudia Nevin.

The Institute currently offers more than 80 full-time CAO programmes to honours degree level; over 30 taught postgraduate programmes to Masters degree level; almost 200 lifelong learning programmes; and Masters and Doctoral research programmes with specialisms in ICT, bio-environmental technologies, product design, business, engineering technologies, sport and health sciences, social sciences, and teaching and learning.

Over the last six years, the Institute has carried out a €150million capital investment programme that has delivered first-class lecture facilities, technology support, sports amenities, student services, a dedicated research and development facility and an aerospace centre to ensure an outstanding learning experience for students.

The Institute continues to deliver on this €150m physical master plan with a 31-acre South Sports Campus and a four-story 6,100m² advanced science building.

For more visit www.itcarlow.ie