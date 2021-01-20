New drive-through Covid-19 testing facility to be launched in Kilkenny tomorrow

Tropical Medical Bureau (TMB) is to launch a new drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing facility in Kilkenny, which will be operational from Thursday, January 21.

This drive-through testing facility, located at Ayrfield Medical Centre, Kilkenny, will provide a fast, convenient, and safe way for those who are travelling and those who are returning from travel to be tested for Covid-19. The new Kilkenny testing facility will provide an express RT-PCR screening service, guaranteeing results and a Covid-19 travel clearance certification within 24 – 36 hours and costs €120 per person.

Test results and certificates will be made available to download via the myTMB web portal. PCR test results may take up to 36 hours in certain cases due to circumstances outside of our control. Individuals can schedule your appointment for a drive-through Covid-19 PCR test now via www.tmb.ie.

“As Ireland’s leading travel medicine clinic group, we are delighted to launch our newest drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing facility in Kilkenny," said Andrew Lewis, CEO of Tropical Medical Bureau.

"Partnering with Ayrfield Medical Centre allows us to offer convenience and rapid turnaround to our customers. We look forward to working with the team to launch this expanded PCR testing service in the South-east”.

Dr Frank Chambers, GP Partner of Ayrfield Medical Centre, Kilkenny, said: “We are delighted to partner with TMB on the drive thru service. This is a convenient service that is lean in terms of turnaround that will benefit patients in the South-east. We are delighted to work with a partner we trust and know, and we are excited to provide this innovative service."

This new facility follows the successful launch of TMB’s drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing facility in Leopardstown, Dublin, which has carried out over 4,500 PCR tests since it opened in December 2020. In addition to the drive-through PCR testing service, TMB provide a range of COVID-19 services including Coronavirus antibody tests, express PCR tests, private COVID-19 tests as well as a Travel Clearance Certificate, which is now required by several countries upon arrival.

For further information on PCR tests, vaccinations and health screenings please visit www.tmb.ie.