Delight as Kilkenny pharmacists to be key part of vaccine rollout for all

Local pharmacies and community leaders lent strong support for the Kilkenny People/Iconic #BestShot campaign calling for the Government to engage with pharmacies and let them play a role in delivering the Covid-19 vaccine locally.

There was a sense of relief and delight at yesterday’s announcement that Ministers had signed off on a deal for GPs and pharmacists to administer the Astrazeneca vaccine to roughly one million people once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is now believed that GPs and pharmacists will do about half of all vaccinations this year.

Our petition to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly so the people of Kilkenny could let the Government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered through our local pharmacies received fantastic support. Over 1,200 people had signed by yesterday evening. The team at the Kilkenny People fully got behind the campaign across websites and social media.

“The committed group of vaccinators here are doing unbelievable work in making sure our most vulnerable are being protected,” said editor Sam Matthews. “Now they and their work will be assisted by our many fantastic local pharmacies. It’s great to hear they will now play a major part in the rollout for all of our benefit in the months ahead.”

All week public representatives in Kilkenny weighed in behind the #bestshot campaign and voiced their opinions on the need for a safe and speedy rollout of the vaccine in our communities. The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council commended everyone on the #bestshot campaign.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness said that the use of pharmacies will ‘ensure a much quicker and efficient rollout of the vaccine in a safe and professional way’.

“Using GPs and pharmacists is a sensible decision that will help get the vaccine to our most vulnerable and our front line workers and then into the community.

“This is very positive and brings us all a step closer to normal life. I want to commend the team at The Kilkenny People for leading the campaign locally seeking this result. I fully support this campaign because it makes absolute sense in terms of ensuring the vaccine is distributed safely, quickly."