Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 21, 2021



The late Eileen Kennedy (née O'Donovan)

The death has occurred of Eileen Kennedy (née O'Donovan) (Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Carrigroe, Clonakilty, Co. Cork) died peacefully on January 20, 2021 in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Cyril and mother of Rose, Paddy, Declan and Jeremy. She will be deeply missed by her brothers Donal and Jerry, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren David, Jenny, Clodagh, Laura, Eaodaín, Amy, Ruby and Eve, extended family and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Friday, January 22nd, at 3pm on the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies.

Eileen's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time.

Sheila Fitzgerald (nee Murphy)

The death has occurred of Sheila Fitzgerald (née Murphy), Lates House, Tullaroan, Kilkenny peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Billy, sons John and Tom,daughters-in-law Andrea and Orla, grandchildren David, Colm, Lucy and Sadie, sister Phil, brothers-in-law Fr. Michael Fitzgerald and Eddie Phelan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Sheila’s Funeral will take place privately (for ten family members only). Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link; https://youtu.be/Pe8GgnTaD14 at 11am on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies.

House strictly private please

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Margaret (Peggy) Comerford (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Comerford (née Byrne), Knockmahon, Castlewarren, Kilkenny and formerly of Shambough, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford peacefully, at her home.

Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving family - her daughters, her sons, her sister, her sons-in-law, her daughters-in-law, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

May she rest in peace

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in Castlewarren Church.

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, the church and graveyard is closed to ten family members only.

Anyone wishing to express their sympathy to the family may do so by adding a note of condolence at rip.ie, for which the family will be very grateful. The family would like to thank you for your support, love and understanding at this difficult time.