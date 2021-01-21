House ransacked during burglary in Urlingford

A house in North Kilkenny was ransacked during a burglary and gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house on Old Road, Urlingford between 1pm on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday.

The front door was forced open and the house was ransacked nothing appears to have been taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.