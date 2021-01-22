Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, January 22, 2020

The late Mary Kenny

The death has occurred of Mary Kenny, Upper Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Mary will be sadly missed by her niece and nephew, relatives, neighbours, friends, and her HSE carers.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safely of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Mary with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday (23rd January) at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, followed by burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery, Ballyragget (max. of 10 family members in the church and cemetery). There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Mary by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning en route from Mary's house to the Church. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies.

The late Damian Lis

The death has occurred of Damian Lis, College Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Killarney, Kerry. January 20, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, beloved son of Agnieszka and the late Fryderyk, sadly missed by his heartbroken mother and her husband Dermot Hyland, his little brother Jake, grandmothers Halina and Adela and uncles, aunts and cousins in Poland, extended family, neighbours and friends in Kilkenny and Killarney.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Damian. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 23, at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Kilkenny with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at the following link https://youtu.be/SKAJezwjSqQ

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Damian's family can do so at RIP.ie. Damian's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Comerford

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Comerford (née Byrne), Knockmahon, Castlewarren, Kilkenny. Formerly of Shambough, Rosbercon, New Ross, Wexford. Peacefully, at her home. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving family - her daughters, her sons, her sister, her sons-in-law, her daughters-in-law, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass at noon on Friday in Castlewarren Church. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, the church and graveyard is closed to ten family members only. Anyone wishing to express their sympathy to the family may do so by adding a note of condolence in section provided on RIP.ie, for which the family will be very grateful. The family would like to thank you for your support, love and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Sheila Fitzgerald (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Sheila Fitzgerald (née Murphy), Lates House, Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, January 19. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Billy, sons John and Tom,daughters-in-law Andrea and Orla, grandchildren David, Colm, Lucy and Sadie, sister Phil, brothers-in-law Fr. Michael Fitzgerald and Eddie Phelan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Sheila’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link; https://youtu.be/Pe8GgnTaD14 at 11am on Friday, January 22. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. House strictly private please. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Eileen Kennedy (née O'Donovan)

The death has occurred of Eileen Kennedy (née O'Donovan) (Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Carrigroe, Clonakilty, Cork) January 20 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Cyril and mother of Rose, Paddy, Declan and Jeremy. She will be deeply missed by her brothers Donal and Jerry, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren David, Jenny, Clodagh, Laura, Eaodaín, Amy, Ruby and Eve, extended family and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Friday, January 22, at 3pm on the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie

Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book on RIP.ie. Eileen's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time.