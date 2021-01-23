Kilkenny People Property: Impressive living in Inistioge

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to bring to the market this impressive home enjoying a peaceful setting of mature gardens, paddocks and woodland.

The property is located in a lovely countryside setting in the townsland of Oldcourt which is in the parish of Inistioge.

Built circa 2005 the property extends to 257 square metres (2,766 square feet) and has spacious and bright accommodation throughout. The layout comprises a large L-shaped entrance, formal living room with an open fireplace, sunroom, spacious open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room, walk-in hot press and a guest wc.

Five good sized bedrooms, the master has an en-suite, and the main family bathroom are located to the right of the entrance hall.



The secluded and mature grounds extend to circa 3.36 acres of garden, paddocks and woodlands and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.

The property is well set back from the road on an elevated site with a block-built entrance. The property is accessed through wrought iron entrance gates with a sweeping tarmacadam driveway bordered by post and rail fencing leading up to the front of the property.

There is parking to the front and rear of the property for several cars. There is also space to extend the property to the rear or to build a garage if required subject to necessary planning permission.

This property is located in the townland of Oldcourt which is only a short drive from the picturesque village of Inistioge. The village has many amenities including a supermarket, post office, public houses, St Colmcille’s National School and the stunning Woodstock Gardens. Thomastown is a short drive away and has a good range of restaurants, shops, supermarkets and Thomastown Train Station, allowing commuting to Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin six times daily. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club, one of Ireland’s finest country houses is only a 15 minute drive away. The property is a 30 minute drive to Kilkenny City and a 15 minute drive to New Ross.

There are a number of other bus routes in close proximity providing transport links to secondary schools in Thomastown and Kilkenny.

Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

Oldcourt

Inistioge

Co Kilkenny

R95 WT78

Guide Price: €375,000

BER: C1