O’Brien’s Kilkenny still open for business

Although their showroom is closed, O’Brien’s Kilkenny are still open for business.

The garage is fully open for servicing, maintenance and repair work. The virtual showroom is ready to go, giving motorists the opportunity to browse while observing the revised level 5 restrictions announced by the Government.

Customers can continue to access the range of cars via the Virtual Showroom from the safety of home and talk to product experts who will answer questions and demonstrate the latest cars via live one-to-one video chat.

Customers can take live 360-degree tours of Renault Clio, All-New Captur, Kadjar, and the 100% electric New Renault ZOE and well as Dacia Duster - and thanks to a one-way connection, there’s no need to be shy, as they can’t see you, just hear you!

The Virtual Showroom is open seven days a week between 10am and 8pm at www.renault.ie/virtual-showroom and www.dacia.ie/virtual-showroom

To help customers choose their new car safely there is also a suite of tools on www.renault.ie and www.dacia.ie including a Car Configurator, Finance Calculator. Customers can also contact O’Brien’s directly on 056-7756567.

Under Government Guidelines existing customers can still collect their new January car orders. Click & Deliver is also available where we will drop a customer’s new car to their home, in accordance with HSE & HSA COVID-19 guidelines.

AFTERSALES

The Service Department will remain open for normal aftersales work for servicing and repair work. O’Brien’s will provide proof of need for travel by text or email to customers.

Renault’s 211 offers continue across all models until January 31 and include €1,000 cashback, 3.9% APR and three months’ deferred payments on the Clio and all-new Captur.

On the new Mégane range, customers will receive €1,250 cashback, 3.9% APR HP or PCP and three months’ deferred payments, while KADJAR customers can take €1,500 cashback on top of the low APR offer and deferred payments.



Dacia’s 211 offers on Duster and Sandero range have been extended to January 31 with Duster Prestige available at 0% APR with three months’ deferred payments. The new New Sandero and Sandero Stepway Alternative dCi has €500 cashback, 4.9% APR and three months’ deferred payments.

Renault continues to maintain its status asthe number one EV manufacturer in Ireland with 862 electric vehicle registrations in 2020 and 18.2% of the combined car and LCV EV market.

As leaders in electrification, Renault Group benefits from over a decade’s experience in the design, manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles.