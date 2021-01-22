Revise.ie expands platform to cater for Kilkenny primary school students

Revise.ie, one of the leading companies in Ireland in the education and ed tech space, has now started a section catering to primary school students.

With 16 years experience of helping secondary school students achieve the results they aspire to. They do this by providing high quality weekly classes and also access to quality supervised study.

Revise.ie is also well known for their very popular intensive revision courses that take place during the Christmas and Easter holidays.

What sets Revise.ie apart from all other providers in this field is that they are the only company that provides content on line that is fully live and interactive.

During the lockdown that started last March, Revise.ie recognised that students needed support as schools were not prepared for on line support of students. They decided to provide free classes to all students until the end of the school year. The response was phenomenal. Almost 20,000 students availed of those classes.

Revise benefited from the experience also. Delivering live classes to so many students has given revise.ie the expertise to constantly deliver to students the on line content they want.

“We use a platform called zoho because it is by far the best to allow interaction between students and teacher,” says Carl Lynch, owner and founder.

“This is core to what we do. We know it works as students give us feedback at the end of each class which has made a world of difference.”

The feedback from students and parents has been very positive. However one of the requests they constantly were asked by parents was can you supply some content for my national school student? That was why Revise started the section of the business that now caters for national school kids.

After consulting with parents they have put together a schedule whereby students attend Maths on Mondays and Irish every Thursday. Classes take place at 4pm and last for 45 minutes. The classes are for fifth and sixth class students. These sessions are planned out to make the transition from national school to first year in secondary as easy as possible. It is important to

Revise that students enjoy the sessions while still benefiting a lot from each class. Covid -19 has changed a lot during the last nine months, most of it negatively. However one of the small positives that has emerged is the way so many people are realising the potential of both on line meetings and on line learning.

Students and parents now know that great tuition can be delivered on line. Revise.ie will continue to be leaders going forward in this exciting area. See www.revise.ie.