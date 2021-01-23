Huge thanks as special community appeal sees over 800 hampers delivered in Kilkenny

More than 800 hampers were distributed to families and individuals in need as part of a special initiative over the Christmas.

The board of management of Village Childcare and Community Services, Mary Brendan and the entire crew from Kilkenny Helping the Homeless, have expressed their sincere gratitude for the fantastic support shown during the hamper appeal in December. At the outset the target had been to gather enough food for 350 hampers.

“We are delighted to say sue to the overwhelming support from the people of kilkenny and local businesses, we built and distributed 804 hampers to families and individuals in need,” says Martin Cornally, operations director of VCCS.

“The task of building such a quantity of hampers would not have been possible without the help of the many people who just turned up to help us and also organisations which rowed in behind us. We would like to thank the following companies and organisations who gave us donations of money or food, or indeed helped us to promote our appeal: Dunnes Stores, Supervalu, Dealz, Lidl, Aldi, Penny Dinners from Cork, Hennessey Sports, John Joe Cullen, Kearns Butchers, Murphys Butchers from Callan, Stoneyford Soccer Club, Freshco on the Dublin Road, Michael and Maurice NOLA Gala Ardnore, Alish o Hanlon Opticians, Matt, Jackie and Ronan Byrne,staff and pupils at St Kieran’s college, staff and pupils at Presentation Primary and Secondary schools. To those who gave up their time to help us build the hampers.

“To Joe Hennessey who delivered over 300 hampers also David Earle and Brendan Pierce, to James Stephens GAA Club who gave us their entire premises for four weeks and were a tremendous support, and Michael Moore who kept putting the message of our appeal out there, we thank you sincerely.

“To the most amazing bunch of young ladies from Transition Year at Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny — without their support over the four weeks in building the hampers, packing them and decorating them, we never would have achieved our final total. Finally, if I forgot or left you out please accept my apology and thanks for your help.”