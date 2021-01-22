Bail revoked on male accused of burning Covid isolation unit in Kilkenny

A man accused of burning a Covid isolation unit and threatening to damage another property at the Wetlands Halting Site has had his bail revoked in the High Court.

Jimmy Carthy senior, Bay 7, Wetlands Halting Site is charged with criminal damage on August 7 and attempted criminal damage on a date between August 7 and November 14 at Wetlands Halting Site, Kilkenny. He was previously granted High Court bail in relation to the alleged offences. He was arrested earlier today for breaches of his High Court bail conditions and was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison.

In November Detective Garda Edward Laffan gave evidence at Kilkenny District Court that he arrested the defendant at The Wetlands, Kilkenny on November 16. The defendant was conveyed to Kilkenny Garda Station where he was charged with the alleged offences.

Solicitor Chris Hogan applied for bail on behalf of his client and gardaí objected to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Det Gda Laffan said that it would be alleged that Jimmy Carthy Senior burned down a Covid isolation unit, which had been put in place by Kilkenny County Council for any outbreaks of Covid-19.

Det Laffan said it is alleged that the defendant’s sister, Tracy Carthy told gardaí that she had witnessed her brother Jimmy Carthy (44) burning the building.

The detective also told the court that according to Kilkenny County Council it is alleged that €30,000 worth of damage was caused.

Mr Carthy is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court on Monday (January 25).












