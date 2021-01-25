Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, January 25, 2021

The late Mary Brophy (née Delaney)

The death has taken place of Mary (Babs) Brophy (nee Delaney) Rathkyle, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. She died, peacefully, in the loving care of her family on January 24, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael and her great granddaughter Alanna. Predeceased by her brothers Joe, Sean, Jim and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons Liam, Jim and Donie and her daughters Mary and Catherine (Dwyer), her son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Bessie, Margaret and Shirley, her sister Kit (England), her brothers Mick and Phil (London), her sisters-in-law Eileen,Pam (Australia), Mary (Ballyphillip) and Mary (Dungarvan), brothers-in-law Jack and Charlie, her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in accordance with Government/HSE Guidelines, the house will be strictly private. A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 26 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

The late Tom Hurley

The death has occurred of Tom Hurley (MRCVS MVB), The Racecourse, Kilmog, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny (peacefully) at his home after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Monica, daughters Anne, Mary, Jane and Ruth, sister Ann, sons in law Niall, Mike, Simon and Ian, sister in law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren Karl, Sara, Mark, Fionn, Eva, Aisling, Orla, Niamh and Amelia, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 10 people in the church), requiem Mass will be celebrated for Tom on Monday at noon in St Michael's Church, Danesfort, Kilkenny, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. Donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Danesfort Parish Facebook Page, https:/danesfort parish Kilkenny.

The late Anne Loughlin (née Mulcahy)

The death has occurred of Anne Loughlin (née Mulcahy), Glenmullen, Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband, Michael. Anne will be sadly missed by her six children Barry, Michael, David, Paul, Maria, and Rebecca, sister Margaret, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Patrick (Paddy) McDonald

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McDonald, Glendine Heights, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / and late of Wellpark Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin) January 24, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny, Patrick (Paddy), pre-deceased by his brother Sean and sister Kitty (Carey), sadly missed by his nephews John and Paul, niece Renee and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Paddy (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Tuesday, January 26 at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Paddy's family can do so at RIP.ie. Paddy's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Patrick Reid

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Reid Logan Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny peacefully on January 24 in the wonderful care of the staff at Gowran Abbey nursing home. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) and his brother-in-law Joseph (Joe) O'Hara. Sadly missed by his nieces, Mary, Ann and Elizabeth, his sister-in-law Dot, his Gowran Abbey family, other relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to Government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place in The church of the Assumption Thomastown on Tuesday, January 26 at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery Thomastown. A message of condolence can be left by using the condolence option at RIP.ie. A max of 10 people allowed in church.