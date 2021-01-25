Kilkenny gardaí investigate criminal damage at Bonnettstown property

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage and are appealing to the public to come forward with information.

The incident took place at a storage shed in Newtown, Bonnettstown between 6pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday. Galvanised sheeting had been torn away from the shed but no entry had been gained and nothing taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact them on (056) 7775000.