Local artist to raffle painting for Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge

With reported cases of domestic violence on the increase the need for support services is growing and Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge are urging the public to support their latest fundraising initiative.

Kilkenny-based artist Dominka Stoppa has donated a beautiful piece of art which will be raffled this Monday.

The painting is inspired by a famous scene from The Notebook and is by Dominika. This piece, which is framed, will add beauty to any room standing at an impressive A1 size (594 x 841mm | 23.4 x 33.1 inch) and is worth €450.

To be in with a chance to win, purchase your raffle ticket for only €10 by January 31.

Lisa Morris, manager at Amber said that the refuge depends on people's generosity to be able to fund their services.



“Dominika Stoppa has kindly donated a beautiful painting for us to raffle. Please see our Facebook and Instagram page on how to enter. We are so grateful to Dominika for her support to our service and we are looking forward to finding a home for this stunning painting.

"If people would like to donate to Amber please see our donate now button on our website www.amberwomensrefuge.ie

We depend hugely on the publics generosity," she said.

To enter the raffle go to https://go.rallyup.com/amber