Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The late Teresa Doyle (nee Ryan)

The death has taken place of Teresa Doyle (nee Ryan) on January 25 peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, late of Noreview Crescent and recently St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Remembered with love and fondness by her sister Pauline, nephews Danny and David, daughter Helen, brothers Seán, Lucás and Liam, extended family and friends. Please use the Condolence option on RIP.ie if you wish to leave a message of sympathy. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Anne Loughlin (née Mulcahy)

The death has occurred of Anne Loughlin (née Mulcahy), Glenmullen, Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband, Michael. Anne will be sadly missed by her six children Barry, Michael, David, Paul, Maria, and Rebecca, sister Margaret, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Anne with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, January 27, at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery. (max of 10 family members in the church and cemetery). The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.castlecomerparish.ie

There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Anne by being present, socially distanced, en route from her Home to the church. Anne's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding at this difficult time. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies.

The late Catherine (Kay) Ryan (née Stubbs)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Ryan (née Stubbs), Templeogue, Dublin 6W, late of Kilkenny and formerly of Curragh, Kildare), January 25, peacefully in the tender care of Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of Danny, Anita, Sinead and Liam. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, 10 adored grandchildren Kate, Ben, Anna, Emma, Olivia, Michael, Julia, Liam, Luke and Naoise, daughter-in-law Aoife, son-in-law Keith, brothers Liam, Seamus and Michael, sister Maly, sisters-in-law Anne, Monica and Marian, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Catherine's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, January 29 at 11am on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle-templeogue and afterwards Committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.