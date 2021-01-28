Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, January 28, 2021

The late Sr Ellen Teresa Butler

The death has occurred of Sr Ellen Teresa Butler, Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / and formerly of Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, January 27. Deeply regretted by her sister, Clare, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends. Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in St Conleth’s Parish Church on Friday, January 29 at 11 am and can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1. Burial immediately afterwards in St Conleth’s Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the condolence section on RIP.ie.