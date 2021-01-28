Coko Beach races home to victory in Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran

Coko Beach ridden by Jack Kennedy has won a hotly-contested Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park.

Rachael Blackmore on Spyglass Hill held the lead most of the way, jumping extremely well. But as they approached the last, Coko Beach surged through the pack, and broke his maiden tag for trainer Gordon Elliot and the Gigginstown House Stud.

The 8/1 grey travelled really well, and cleared the last fence with ease, with some to spare. It was Elliot's second win of the day.

Earlier

Earlier, trainer Mouse Morris has a win as Sam's Profile ridden by Phillip Enright won the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle.

Song of Earth held on to win the Connollys Red Mills Auction Series Hurdle for jockey Lisa O' neill and local trainer Margaret Mullins. In the first - the Langtons Kilkenny Handicap Hurdle - top weight Forrard Away showed well to win, delight for Keith Donoghue and Jim Dreaper.