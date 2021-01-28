First container of humanitarian aid to Chernobyl in months leaves Kilkenny!

The first load of desperately needed essential aid to Chernobyl in almost a year will leave Kilkenny on Friday morning (tomorrow).

After months of cancelled trips, because of the global Covid-19 pandemic, local volunteers and organisation leader Adi Roche are overjoyed to finally be waving off the container of supplies.

Huge efforts were made in the weeks leading up to Christmas to get an urgently needed consignment of medical supplies, PPE, nappies, food, medical equipment, sanitary products and “Santa Clause” gifts for orphaned children to Belarus but this eventually proved to be impossible.

Since then, negotiations have continued with transport and shipping companies in Ireland and with health authorities in Belarus and the green light has finally been given to allow the consignment to travel and arrive at Chernobyl Children International’s flagship children’s institution, Vesnova, by Valentine’s Day.

Kilkenny volunteer Jim Kavanagh, and his dedicated family, have worked all week to get the container loaded and ready for transport. Because of Covid regulations just Jim and his son JimBob could load up the container - by hand.

The go-ahead only came through last Saturday. The container arrived on Monday, and the men had to have it fully loaded and sealed up by Thursday evening!

"They weren't daunted," Adi Roche told the Kilkenny People, describing their heroic efforts as "a labour of love."

"The torch of hope is still burning brightly thanks to the love and care of a father and son who have worked ceaselessly and tirelessly, not complaining," she added.

Adi also paid tribute to Penny Kavanagh who 'kept the coffee and sandwiches on the go' as the men loaded up the container.

On Friday the container will be driven to Cork port, loaded on to a ship bound for Rotterdam, then continue to its destination by road.

After months of planning, an opportunity finally arose to send the urgently needed consignment of medical supplies, PPE, nappies, food, medical equipment, sanitary products and “Santa Clause” gifts for orphaned children to Belarus

CCI voluntary CEO, Adi Roche, said "We are sending a message of hope for the children and letting them know that they are not forgotten."

Read more about this life-line delivery in next week's Kilkenny People newspaper - out on Wednesday.