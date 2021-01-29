Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, January 29, 2021

The late John Shortall

The death has occurred of John Shortall, St Martin's, Harristown, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. John died, peacefully, in University Hospital, Waterford, on Thursday, January 28. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife May, daughter Martina, son John, son-in-law Murt, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, his adored and adoring grandchildren James, Amy, Phoebe, Róisín and Kirstyn, his extended family, both here, in the UK and the USA, his neighbours and friends.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the University Hospital Waterford, the Renal Unit Kilkenny, the Health Centre Graignamanagh and Kissane's Pharmacy Graignamanagh for the wonderful care they have shown John. Due to current government Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial service and prayers will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh, at noon on Saturday, January 30.

Johns funeral cortège will pass through Graignamanagh at 11.40am on Saturday morning and will pause at John's house for a moment on the way to the cemetery. A message of condolence can be left for John's family in the Condolence section at RIP.ie, thank you. In the interests of everyone's safety, please observe all the Covid 19 safety precautions.

The late Breda Byrne (née McCullagh)

The death has occurred of Breda Byrne (née McCullagh), Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / and formerly of Acore, Goresbridge Kilkenny, January 28 peacefully in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Thomas M Byrne, loving and adored mother of Colette, Thomas and Margaret. Devoted grandmother to Mark, Marie, Ava, Thomas, Evan, Bryan, Edward, Mia, Shane and great grandmother to Molly. Loved sister of Billy, Pascal and Michael and pre deceased by her siblings Kevin, George, Jimmy, Maura, Angela, Christina and Bernie. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael and Raymond and daughter-in-law Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Owing to the government restrictions a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11.15am on Saturday morning after which Breda will laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery. Please use the online Condolences link on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The late Hanora (Nora) Maddock (née Freyne)

The death has occurred of Hanora (Nora) Maddock (née Freyne), Clonassy, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Nora died peacefully at University Hospital Waterford in her 105th year, she was the last surviving member of the Freyne family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Maddock. Deeply regretted, by her loving children, David, Kathleen, Seamus (in England), Tom, Philip and Andy (in Australia), her 14 grandchildren, her 12 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving on Saturday at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, attendance is limited to 10 family members in the church. For those who would have liked to attend, but cannot due to restrictions, Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

House private, please. Messages of support and expressions of sympathy can be added on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late James (Jim) Phelan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Phelan, late of Harristown Piltown, Kilkenny. Died January 28, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty (nee Coghlan), loving father to daughters Tina (Gaule), Carmel (Kearns), Celine and Ashling, sons John, Davy and James, sister Maureen(Maher), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, January 30, in Templeorum Church. Click on the link to view a live stream of the Funeral https://youtu.be/2WhHLHR8C5I

It will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Dude to HSE guidelines, the funeral mass and burial will take place for immediate family. It is suggested to use the online condolences page at RIP.ie as an option to offer sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Bridget Purcell (née McCormack)

The death has occurred of Bridget Purcell (née McCormack), Coon East, Via Carlow, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving husband Phil, daughter Marie, son Nicholas, grandchildren Kate and Darragh, daughter-in-law Annette, brother Denis, sister-in-law Ber, niece and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Bridget with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, January 30 at noon in St Brigid's Church, Coon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. (max of 10 family members in the church and cemetery).

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Bridget's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Patrick (Pat) Roche

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Roche, Clossgregg, Thomastown, Kilkenny at his home on January 27. Sadly missed by his sister Maura, brother-in-law Bernard, nieces Christina and Jenni, aunts and uncles, many cousins, Good neighbours and friends. A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option on RIP.ie.

The late Thomas (Tom) Walsh

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Walsh (Newtown, Newpark Upper, Kilkenny) January 28, unexpectedly but peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of Rosemary and much loved father of Orla and Victoria, sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, sisters Kitty (Marnell), Mary (Evans) and Alice (Conway), sons-in-law Riccardo and Tom, grandchildren Cameron, Sofia and Ailbhe Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Tom (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Saturday, January 30 at the following link www.stjohnskilkenny.com. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Tom's family can do so on RIP.ie. Tom's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.