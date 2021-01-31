Concerns ‘very dangerous’ Kilkenny road being neglected

Concerns were raised at this month’s Kilkenny County Council meeting over the fact that the N77 Road from Ballyragget to Henebry’s Cross is currently not being looked into by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Among the voices of concern on the matter were Cllr David Fitzgerald (FG), Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick (FF) and Cllr John Brennan (FG).

“I’m very disappointed that the Ballyragget to Henebry’s Cross Road hasn’t been included in the council’s road update,” Cllr David Fitzgerald told senior council engineer Seamus Kavanagh.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, who has raised concerns over the safety of the road on numerous occasions, echoed Cllr Fitzgerald’s comments.

“It’s one of the most dangerous roads in the county and for it not to be on the list with TII beggars belief,” he said.

Senior engineer Seamus Kavanagh told the councillors that the road had been examined in the past by TII and no immediate causes of concern were detected.

“I will raise the matter with TII again and look into the prospect of further studies and the feasibility for improvement works,” he added.

Cllr John Brennan added to the discussion by saying ‘anybody who actually drives the road regularly and uses it daily will tell you it is very dangerous in spots’.

Collision

Meanwhile, a traffic collision occurred on the N77 near the turn-off for Conahy on Monday. There were no serious injuries.