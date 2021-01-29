Met Eireann issues weather alert for Kilkenny this weekend

A moderate advisory weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann for Kilkenny this weekend, coming into effect tonight.

Alert message from Met Eireann: Very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding. Cold also, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny Weather has said that yesterday (Thursday) was the mildest of the year so far, before warning of the change on the way.

Yesterday was our mildest day so far this year and today is very mild too. 10.6C now and you can feel the growing strength in the sun. Unfortunately the weekend will be a write off. pic.twitter.com/LhJgz30jYb January 29, 2021

Event: Moderate Advisory warning

Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Fri. 29/01 @ 10PM

Valid to: Sun. 31/01 @ 11PM

Affected Areas: Ireland