Met Eireann issues weather alert for Kilkenny this weekend

Wet and windy conditions, cold also, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Moderate Advisory Warning for Kilkenny

A moderate advisory weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann for Kilkenny this weekend, coming into effect tonight.

Alert message from Met Eireann: Very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding. Cold also, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny Weather has said that yesterday (Thursday) was the mildest of the year so far, before warning of the change on the way.

Event: Moderate Advisory warning
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Fri. 29/01 @ 10PM
Valid to: Sun. 31/01 @ 11PM
Affected Areas: Ireland