First inter-county Mobility Plan in Ireland is confirmed for Graignamanagh

The first ever cross-county mobility management plan in the country is to be drawn up for a community on the Kilkenny/ Carlow border.

A joint plan is to be drawn up for Graignamanagh in Kilkenny and Tinnahinch in Carlow - a community on both sides of the River Barrow at Graignamanagh.

Local Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has expressed his delight about the new mobility management plan for Graignamanagh which is about to commence in February.

Roadplan Consultant Engineers were appointed in January to conduct the plan on behalf of the local authority.

At January’s Callan Thomastown municipal meeting, Cllr Cleere enquired about the possibility of broadening out the scope of the plan to incorporate the Tinnahinch settlement, area which is in County Carlow, and asked Area Engineer Declan Murphy to consult with his counterparts in Carlow County Council to see if this is something they would be willing to consider.

Carlow County Council have now agreed to a joint venture and for the first time ever in the country, we have a joint mobility management plan conducted for two different counties.

Cllr Cleere commented: “I am delighted that Carlow County Council have come on board and agreed to the joint venture for the mobility management plan. The plan will now cover, Graignamangh and Tinnahinch settlements, and will incorporate the bridge as part of this plan.”

Cleere continued: “Following on from a very successful Local Area Plan (2021-2027) by both counties, I am absolutely delighted to see greater synergies and joined up thinking to the approach of the area. With over €9 million for flood relief defences, A Future Vision for Graig / Tinnahinch Tourism plan and now this mobility management plan, the future is certainly bright for the area. Whilst there may be a county boundary separating the two areas, both communities will benefit greatly from this new collaborative approach will benefit everyone.”