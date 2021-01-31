Volunteers thank Anna and her Urlingford business for generous support

Volunteers working with an NGO in Mzuzu, Malawi have paid tribtute to the owner, staff and patrons of a local business for the generous help they have contributed to the cause.

Ungweru Organisation was set up by Bishop John Ryan, who is originally from Cormackstown in Holycross. It strives to support disadvantaged communities, especially in the area of education.

Anna Mockler Ryan who owns Anna Danielle’s Hair Salon in Urlingford, together with her staff and customers, has been very supportive over the years, making generous donations to the work of Ungweru in Malawi.

Carmel Delaney from Crosspatrick and Josephine Phelan from Camross in County Laois recently presented a painting to Anna in appreciation of her support. The painting was done by a local artist in Malawi.

Carmel and Josephine, who are both retired teachers, have visited Malawi to volunteer with Ungweru’s educational programmes. Carmel taught literacy and Josephine taught IT skills.

Grateful

“We are hugely grateful to Anna, her team, and her customers for their generous support of Ungweru’s work over the years,” said Josephine.