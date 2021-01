Gardaí in Mooncoin are investigating an incident where the back window of a car was smashed.

The car, a black Dacia Duster, was parked outside a house on Belline Way, Banagher Court in Piltown between 11.50am and 12.30pm on Thursday when the incident happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact gardaí in Mooncoin.