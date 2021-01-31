Party-goers and organisers in Carlow/Kilkenny among those fined by gardaí
Sixteen fines issued on Thursday
An Garda Síochána
Organisers and attendees at house parties in locations such as Kilkenny/Carlow, Limerick, Cork and Galway were among those issued with fines on this week as part of a garda clamp down.
Gardaí can now issue people with a fine for organising a party in their house or for attending such a gathering. The fine for organising a house party is €500 and attending a house party is €150. Some 16 fines were issued on Thursday.
An Garda Síochána is advising people to stay home to protect themselves and their loved ones. People undertaking non-essential journeys are liable for a fine of €100 and since being introduced on January 11, over 2,400 fines to date have been issued by Gardaí to people who left their homes without a reasonable excuse.
As attending a party is non-essential travel – even if it is in your neighbour’s house - Gardaí also have the option of issuing the €100 non-essential travel fine to anyone going to or from a party.
An Garda Síochána is continuing to conduct checkpoints on access roads to airports and ports to check on whether people travelling to these locations – in private vehicles or on bus services – are undertaking an essential journey. Travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad is not an essential journey.
Nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country continued this weekend in support of public health regulations.
