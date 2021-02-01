Kilkenny gardaí arrest man for drug driving and issue fines for breaches of Covid-19 travel restrictions
file pic
Kilkenny gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after he failed a roadside fluid test at a checkpoint on Saturday.
His three passengers although not culpable for his alleged offence are to be prosecuted for breaching Covid travel restrictions.
Gardaí are urging the public to stay at home and if leaving for exercise to remain within a five mile radius of their address.
